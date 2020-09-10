Retrouvez la tracklist complète de ces vinyles en cliquant ici.

SIDE ONE

1. Dragonborn (3:56)

2. Awake (1:30)

3. From Past to Present (5:03)

4. Unbroken Road (6:21)

5. Ancient Stones (4:42)

6. The City Gates (3:45)

7. Silent Footsteps (2:50)

SIDE TWO

8. Dragonsreach (2:19)

9. Tooth and Claw (1:47)

10. Under and Ancient Sun (3:35)

11. Death or Sovngarde (2:57)

12. Masser (6:04)

13. Distant Horizons (3:50)

14. Dawn (3:56)

15. The Jerall Mountains (3:15)

SIDE THREE

16. Steel on Steel (1:41)

17. Secunda (2:03)

18. Imperial Throne (2:15)

19. Frostfall (3:22)

20. Night without Stars (0:41)

21. Into Darkness (2:50)

22. Kyne’s Peace (3:47)

23. Unbound (1:32)

24. Far Horizons (5:28)

SIDE FOUR

25. A Winter’s Tale (3:19)

26. The Bannered Mare (2:25)

27. The Streets of Whiterun (4:01)

28. One They Fear (3:08)

29. The White River (3:28)

30. Silence Unbroken (2:20)

31. Standing Stones (6:37)

SIDE FIVE

32. Beneath the Ice (4:12)

33. Tundra (3:46)

34. Journey’s End (4:07)

35. Before the Storm (1:03)

36. A Chance Meeting (3:10)

37. Out of the Cold (3:01)

38. Around the Fire (3:09)

39. Shadows and Echoes (2:18)

SIDE SIX

40. Caught off Guard (1:10)

41. Aurora (7:18)

42. Blood and Steel (2:09)

43. Towers and Shadows (2:21)

44. Seven Thousand Steps (1:05)

45. Solitude (2:10)

46. Watch the Skies (2:16)

47. The Gathering Storm (2:53)

48. Sky Above, Voice Within (3:56)

SIDE SEVEN

49. Death in the Darkness (2:36)

50. Shattered Shields (2:38)

51. Sovngarde (3:33)

52. Wind Guide You (9:02)