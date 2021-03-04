DISC 1 / SIDE A
1. The Trail (2:49)
2. Geralt of Rivia (2:22)
3. Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)
4. Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)
5. Aen Seidhe (2:36)
6. Commanding the Fury (2:08)
7. Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)
8. Spikeroog (3:05)
DISC 1 / SIDE B
1. Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)
2. The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)
3. City of Intrigues (2:06)
4. The Hunter’s Path (2:52)
5. Widow-maker (2:10)
6. The Vagabond (2:47)
7. …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)
8. Fate Calls (1:58)
9. Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)
DISC 2 / SIDE A
1. After the Storm (1:31)
2. Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)
3. Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)
4. Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)
5. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)
6. The Hunt is Coming (2:05)
7. The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)
8. Ladies of the Woods (1:51)
9. I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)
DISC 2 / SIDE B
1. In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)
2. Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)
3. A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)
4. Go for it (1:08)
5. The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)
6. Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)
7. Words on Wind (2:48)
8. On Thin Ice (1:37)
9. Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)
Music From Hearts of Stone (Expansion Pack)
DISC 3 / SIDE A
1. Hearts of Stone (2:53)
2. Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)
3. You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)
4. Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)
5. Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)
6. Mystery Man (2:41)
DISC 3 / SIDE B
1. Breaking In (1:40)
2. Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)
3. The House of the Borsodis (0:49)
4. The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)
5. A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)
Music From Blood and Wine (Expansion Pack)
DISC 4 / SIDE A
1. Blood and Wine (2:57)
2. Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)
3. For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)
4. Blood Run (2:01)
5. The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)
6. Wine Wars (2:04)
7. Vivienne (1:36)
8. Titans of Infamy (1:38)
DISC 4 / SIDE B
1. On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)
2. Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)
3. The Mandragora (1:53)
4. Tesham Mutna (2:02)
5. Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)
6. The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)
7. Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)
8. The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)
9. Lady of the Lake (1:10)