Quelques jours après avoir présenté l’OST de Shenmue 3, Just for Games s’associe à Spacelab9 et CD Projekt Red pour annoncer la sortie en France d’une édition vinyle dite Complète de la bande-son de The Witcher 3.

Déclinée en deux versions, l’une via la boutique en ligne de Just for Games (effet smoke argenté) et l’autre proposée chez fnac.com (effet splattered rouge sang), cette édition vinyle à 89,99€ de l’OST de The Witcher 3 contiendra 4LP pour retrouver toutes les pistes créées par Marcin Przybylowicz, Mikolai Stroinski, Piotr Musial et Percival Schuttenbach.

Cliquez ici pour découvrir la tracklist de The Witcher 3 Édition Complète :
DISC 1 / SIDE A

1. The Trail (2:49)
2. Geralt of Rivia (2:22)
3. Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)
4. Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)
5. Aen Seidhe (2:36)
6. Commanding the Fury (2:08)
7. Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)
8. Spikeroog (3:05)

DISC 1 / SIDE B

1. Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)
2. The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)
3. City of Intrigues (2:06)
4. The Hunter’s Path (2:52)
5. Widow-maker (2:10)
6. The Vagabond (2:47)
7. …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)
8. Fate Calls (1:58)
9. Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)

DISC 2 / SIDE A

1. After the Storm (1:31)
2. Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)
3. Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)
4. Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)
5. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)
6. The Hunt is Coming (2:05)
7. The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)
8. Ladies of the Woods (1:51)
9. I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)

DISC 2 / SIDE B

1. In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)
2. Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)
3. A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)
4. Go for it (1:08)
5. The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)
6. Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)
7. Words on Wind (2:48)
8. On Thin Ice (1:37)
9. Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)

Music From Hearts of Stone (Expansion Pack)

DISC 3 / SIDE A

1. Hearts of Stone (2:53)
2. Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)
3. You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)
4. Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)
5. Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)
6. Mystery Man (2:41)

DISC 3 / SIDE B

1. Breaking In (1:40)
2. Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)
3. The House of the Borsodis (0:49)
4. The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)
5. A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)

Music From Blood and Wine (Expansion Pack)

DISC 4 / SIDE A

1. Blood and Wine (2:57)
2. Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)
3. For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)
4. Blood Run (2:01)
5. The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)
6. Wine Wars (2:04)
7. Vivienne (1:36)
8. Titans of Infamy (1:38)

DISC 4 / SIDE B

1. On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)
2. Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)
3. The Mandragora (1:53)
4. Tesham Mutna (2:02)
5. Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)
6. The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)
7. Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)
8. The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)
9. Lady of the Lake (1:10)

Sortie prévue le 18 juin, pour les intéressés.

