Cliquez ici pour découvrir la tracklist de The Witcher 3 Édition Complète :

DISC 1 / SIDE A

1. The Trail (2:49)

2. Geralt of Rivia (2:22)

3. Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)

4. Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)

5. Aen Seidhe (2:36)

6. Commanding the Fury (2:08)

7. Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)

8. Spikeroog (3:05)

DISC 1 / SIDE B

1. Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)

2. The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)

3. City of Intrigues (2:06)

4. The Hunter’s Path (2:52)

5. Widow-maker (2:10)

6. The Vagabond (2:47)

7. …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)

8. Fate Calls (1:58)

9. Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)

DISC 2 / SIDE A

1. After the Storm (1:31)

2. Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)

3. Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)

4. Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)

5. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)

6. The Hunt is Coming (2:05)

7. The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)

8. Ladies of the Woods (1:51)

9. I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)

DISC 2 / SIDE B

1. In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)

2. Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)

3. A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)

4. Go for it (1:08)

5. The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)

6. Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)

7. Words on Wind (2:48)

8. On Thin Ice (1:37)

9. Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)

Music From Hearts of Stone (Expansion Pack)

DISC 3 / SIDE A

1. Hearts of Stone (2:53)

2. Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)

3. You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)

4. Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)

5. Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)

6. Mystery Man (2:41)

DISC 3 / SIDE B

1. Breaking In (1:40)

2. Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)

3. The House of the Borsodis (0:49)

4. The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)

5. A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)

Music From Blood and Wine (Expansion Pack)

DISC 4 / SIDE A

1. Blood and Wine (2:57)

2. Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)

3. For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)

4. Blood Run (2:01)

5. The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)

6. Wine Wars (2:04)

7. Vivienne (1:36)

8. Titans of Infamy (1:38)

DISC 4 / SIDE B

1. On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)

2. Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)

3. The Mandragora (1:53)

4. Tesham Mutna (2:02)

5. Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)

6. The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)

7. Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)

8. The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)

9. Lady of the Lake (1:10)