Expansion Pass Details

‘Animal Attire’ costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates.‘Olive Town Mystery Files’ sub-scenario – Join Mikey and Cindy to discover the cause of strange incidents occurring across Olive Town in the very first mystery scenario in the STORY OF SEASONS series!

Part 2 – May 2021

‘Windswept Falls Expansion Pack’ – Explore a refreshing, brand-new area home to four characters from a past entry on the Nintendo 3DS™ system (includes two marriage candidates).

Part 3 – June 2021

School Uniforms’ costume set for the protagonists and marriage candidates.

‘Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pack’ – Discover an exotic oasis home to four characters from STORY OF SEASONS for Nintendo 3DS (includes two marriage candidates).

Part 4 – July 2021

‘Yukata Set’ costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates.

‘The Legendary Sprite Dance’ sub-scenario – The Earth Sprite Village is livelier than ever, and the sprites are determined to revive their legendary dance and hold a feast…with or without Boss Sprite’s permission!

Part 5 – August 2021

‘Twilight Isle Expansion Pack’ – Sail to an island bathed in twilight and meet the four characters from STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns that have made it their new home (includes two marriage candidates).

‘Expansion Pass’ Purchase Bonus DLC – The following costume sets will be available to owners of the ‘Expansion Pass’ at the game’s launch on March 26.

‘Pete and Claire’s Overalls’ costumes from STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

‘Yuto and Naomi’s Hoodies’ costumes from STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

‘Henry and Holly’s Western Attire’ costumes from STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns