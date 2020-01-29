En décembre dernier, Moon Studios annonçait un retard d’un mois pour la sortie de son Ori and the Will of the Wisps. De février 2020, le jeu glissait alors à la date du 11 mars 2020. Une date de sortie confirmée aujourd’hui avec l’annonce, par le studio, du passage en phase gold de son jeu.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD🌟! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team.
Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector’s Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGamehttps://t.co/0X4k52q5WM pic.twitter.com/AktsXNiMqn
— Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) January 28, 2020
Le développement du successeur à Ori and the blind Forest est donc terminé et plus rien ne semble s’opposer à sa bonne arrivée sur nos Xbox One et PC en mars prochain.