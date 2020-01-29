En décembre dernier, Moon Studios annonçait un retard d’un mois pour la sortie de son Ori and the Will of the Wisps. De février 2020, le jeu glissait alors à la date du 11 mars 2020. Une date de sortie confirmée aujourd’hui avec l’annonce, par le studio, du passage en phase gold de son jeu.

Le développement du successeur à Ori and the blind Forest est donc terminé et plus rien ne semble s’opposer à sa bonne arrivée sur nos Xbox One et PC en mars prochain.

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × un =