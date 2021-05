New GTA Online updates on the way, including new Stunt Races, new Deadline arenas and Survivals.

And car culture is back on the streets in a big way later this summer, with a new place to meet up and test rides, new stolen vehicles to acquire, and more.https://t.co/4pgBWLh3xv pic.twitter.com/2DJ9SWrHMs

— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 18, 2021