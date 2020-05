The DARK SOULS series has sold over 27 million units to date. We are incredibly grateful to every single one of our players. This success is owed to you.

We hope you continue to enjoy our games, and look forward to Elden Ring, the new Action RPG that's currently in development. pic.twitter.com/697rctd7wZ

— FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) May 19, 2020